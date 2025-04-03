Michigan Got a Look — Now It’s Time for Everyone to Know Andrew Willemsen

By any measure, Andrew Willemsen’s sophomore season was special. The Grand Haven running back emerged as one of the most electric playmakers in Michigan, earning All-State honors and racking up impressive numbers despite entering the season as a relative unknown. But while his production, accolades, and jaw-dropping speed suggest he’s ready for the next level, top Division I programs have yet to come calling. That needs to change — fast.



Willemsen, a member of the 2027 class, turned heads across the state last fall when he exploded onto the scene after teammate Dean Matson went down with an early-season injury. Thrust into a lead role, Willemsen didn’t flinch. He ran through and around defenses all year long, finishing the season with over 1,300 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on just 142 carries — good for 7.6 yards per touch. And he did it while playing through an ankle injury. “I didn’t think I would have as big of a season going in,” Willemsen said. “I thought I would split reps with Dean, but obviously, he goes down, the load’s on me, and I wouldn’t be able to do what I did without my linemen. Without them, nobody would know my name.” The humility is genuine — but so is the talent. At 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, Willemsen is clocked at a blistering 4.35 in the 40-yard dash, making him the fastest verified sophomore in the state. The football and track star also wrestles in the winter. In the weight room, Willemsen is benching 350 lbs, doing 10 reps of 295, and squatting 455.



That explosiveness and strength, combined with a punishing downhill style and rare vision, puts him firmly in the conversation with the top running backs in Michigan — regardless of class. “I feel like on any given day I compete with anybody in the nation,” Willemsen said. “I’m fast enough. I’m explosive. I want it more — that’s my mindset going into it.” That competitive fire is part of what makes him unique. He studies the state’s best backs. He knows their games, their tendencies. He wants to prove he belongs in that same conversation. And more importantly, he wants to win. “This year, I’ve got to improve on what I did last season,” Willemsen said. “Hopefully have a healthy year. We’ve got a better offensive line and a lot of really good athletes, and we can push for the playoffs.” Some lazy narratives still exist about football players from West Michigan. Willemsen plays in the OK Red conference, the toughest conference on this side of the state. Some will say he's great despite playing at Grand Haven, but he will tell you it's because of Grand Haven. A major culture shift is happening in one of Michigan's most beautiful cities under head coach Andrew Biedenbender. The former Grand Valley State offensive lineman is building something special along the lakeshore, and Willemsen is an example of the kind of talent and character in the region. They hear the talk, and it only motivates Willemsen and his teammates more.



That drive has fueled a relentless offseason. Whether it’s grinding in the weight room, working on his speed on the track, or getting his name out at visits, Willemsen has been dialed in. One of those visits came recently in Ann Arbor — and it left an impression. “It was great to see the best of the best play and compete,” Willemsen said. “Their facilities are amazing. I talked to Tony Alford a little bit. That was really cool.” He also saw Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood up close. “There’s just like an aura around him,” Willemsen said. “Even the upperclassmen are drawn to him. It’s crazy to think he’d only be a senior in high school.”