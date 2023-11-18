4:52 Q3: Michigan drives into Maryland territory, but Sherrone Moore calls timeout ahead of a crucial 4th and 3 from the 24-yard line.

7:33 Q3: Mike Sainristil grabs his fourth interception of the season, and Michigan gets the ball back. That's a huge momentum shifter and a big play from the two-time captain. Michigan has the ball at its own 49-yard line.

8:28 Q3: The Wolverines go three-and-out on their opening possession of the second half, and they punt it back to Maryland. The Terrapins will begin their drive from their own 24-yard line.

10:23 Q3: Michigan allows its first third-quarter points of the entire season. Maryland marches down the field with a nine-play, 78-yard drive and converts on the extra point. Michigan 23, Maryland 17

End of Q2: Maryland takes a knee to end the first half. The Wolverines lead by 13 points heading into the second half. Maryland will get the ball to start.

0:18 Q2: J.J. McCarthy throws his first interception since the Bowling Green game in Week 3. Michigan fails to convert in the red zone at the end of the first half.

1:59 Q2: Maryland puts together a 14-play, 75-yard drive that ends in a touchdown on 4th and 1. Michigan 23, Maryland 10



7:59 Q2: J.J. McCarthy finds Colston Loveland to convert a big third down play. Blake Corum punches in his second touchdown of the game three plays later, and Michigan is now up by 20. Michigan 23, Maryland 3

10:11 Q2: Sherrone Moore calls a timeout prior to 1st and 10 for Michigan. Moore elected to go for it on 4th and 8 from the 26, and Michigan was bailed out by a pass interference call on Maryland. 1st and 10 for the Wolverines from Maryland's 16-yard line after the break.

End of Q1: Michigan fell behind early, but the Wolverines have scored 16 unanswered points, and they have the ball on their own 42-yard line to start the second quarter.

0:32 Q1: Christian Boivin blocks Maryland's punt, and the Maryland punter intentionally boots it out of the back of his own end zone. It results in a safety. Michigan 16, Maryland 3

2:00 Q1: Taulia Tagovailoa is stripped by Michael Barrett, Derrick Moore picks up the ball and walks into the end zone for Michigan's second touchdown of the game. Turner puts the PAT through. Michigan 14, Maryland 3

2:19 Q1: Blake Corum rushes for his 19th touchdown of the season. Michigan's drive lasted nine plays and 65 yards and took up 4:10 of game clock. James Turner connects on the PAT. Michigan 7, Maryland 3

6:29 Q1: Marylands kickoff goes out of bounds. Michigan will take over at its own 35-yard line, down by three.

6:29 Q1: The Terrapins put together an 11-play, 57-yard drive that ends in a made field goal by kicker Jack Howes. Michigan 0, Maryland 3

12:50 Q1: Michigan goes three-and-out on its opening possession, and Tommy Doman punts it away. Maryland will start its offensive day on its own 26-yard line.