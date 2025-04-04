The New Prototype: Mason Curtis and the Rise of the Big Nickel

When Mason Curtis arrived at Michigan, recruiting sites had him pegged as a linebacker. Today, he’s repping at both safety and nickel, embracing a new role in a defense that’s blurring traditional lines.

“Uh, safety and nickel,” Curtis said when asked where he’s taking most of his reps this spring. “It’s just something new.”

That transition hasn’t come without challenges, especially moving into the high-leverage nickel spot—often reserved for smaller, quicker players.

“Yeah, Coach Morgan prepared me well enough to go out there and practice and rotating,” Curtis said. “I just think football I do, and also like range, size helps also. But, you know, just being able to know the defense.”

Asked if he’s still growing, Curtis laughed. “I think so. Maybe.”

This evolution reflects a broader shift under defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Michigan’s secondary is moving toward positionless football, and Curtis is right in the middle of it.

Late last season, Martindale played longtime safety Makari Paige at nickel and moved Zeke Berry to corner. Paige was taller and longer than what most expect on the inside, but the move was a huge success for both players.

“Wink has described the secondary as positionless,” he said. “Well, you know, you saw with Zeke last year, being able to go from nickel to corner. There’s everybody being able to play every spot.”

Curtis didn’t campaign for a new position—it came to him.

“Nah, really it came like everybody was supposed to wear a nickel,” he said. “You know, they just subbed everybody in.”

So, what makes a good nickel?

“Somebody who can play man, tackle, run fits. Just really IQ also. Being able to know football.”

Curtis models his game after a player who broke the mold for big defensive backs.

“Yeah, really, Kyle Hamilton. That’s kind of somebody I try to model my game after,” he said. “So when I see him go, you know, just give me confidence that the bigger body and they’re good.”

As Michigan experiments this spring, Curtis is proving that bigger bodies can thrive in the slot—if they have the IQ, physicality, and instincts to match.