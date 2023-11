Michigan enters Saturday night's contest with a chip on its shoulder as it looks to quiet the outside noise surrounding the program. Allegations and rumors continue to swirl regarding the program and its alleged sign stealing, but Michigan will have to stay focused on the task at hand against Purdue.

It's been two weeks since the Wolverines have taken the field. Michigan's last game came in East Lansing when Jim Harbaugh's team dominated Michigan State, 49-0.

Michigan is set to take on Purdue at 7:30 p.m. from the Big House.