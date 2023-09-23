5:56 Q1: Touchdown Michigan. Blake Corum on a handoff from 2 yards out, coming one play after an executed flea flicker that went for 35 yards when McCarthy found Colston Loveland down the right sideline.

7:08 Q1: McCarthy completes a pass to a wide open Donovan Edwards and he takes it down the sideline for a 33-yard gain into Rutgers territory.

9:27 Q1: Derrick Moore makes a big play behind the line of scrimmage to force a Rutgers punt. Big holding penalty on first down killed the Scarlet Knights' drive, but a 75-yard punt pins the Wolverines back to their own 6 to start their next posession.

12:55 Q1: J.J. McCarthy is sacked for a loss of two yards as Michigan goes 3-and-out on its opening series. Rutgers takes over at its own 21 after a 39-yard punt.

15:00 Q1: Michigan's kick sails into the endzone for a touchback. 1st-and-10 Rutgers from its own 25.

Michigan wins the toss and defers its choice to the second half. Rutgers will receive the ball and defend the south endzone.

Sophomore defensive tackle Mason Graham will miss today's game with an injury.

Defensive backs Rod Moore and Will Johnson are both listed as questionable coming into the game on the injury report, but both were warming up with the first team defense on the field 30 minutes before kickoff.

Below is the full injury report the team released before the game:



