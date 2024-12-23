Fresno State QB Mikey Keene transfers to Michigan

Veteran quarterback Mikey Keene has transferred to Michigan. Maize and Blue Review learned of the news on Monday afternoon.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound quarterback played against the Wolverines earlier in the 2024 season with the Fresno State Bulldogs. In that season-opening game, Keene completed 22-of-36 passes for 235 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
Keene began his career with two seasons at UCF before transferring to Fresno State, where he played the last two seasons.
Keene was one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the Transfer Portal. In four seasons of football, Keene has thrown for 8,245 yards, 65 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.
Michigan was looking for a veteran presence to add to the quarterback room. The Wolverines landed Bryce Underwood in the 2025 class and he is expected to at least compete for the starting job this offseason.
Davis Warren, Michigan's season-opening and season-finishing starting quarterback last season, is expected to return and serve a leadership role. Jadyn Davis will be entering his redshirt freshman year, and with no action in 2024 it is tough to project where he will land in the hierarchy next season.
Alex Orji who started two games for Michigan last season, and Jayden Denegal, both 2022 commits, entered the transfer portal.
