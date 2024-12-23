Fresno State QB Mikey Keene transfers to Michigan

(Photo by USA Today)

Veteran quarterback Mikey Keene has transferred to Michigan. Maize and Blue Review learned of the news on Monday afternoon. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound quarterback played against the Wolverines earlier in the 2024 season with the Fresno State Bulldogs. In that season-opening game, Keene completed 22-of-36 passes for 235 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Keene began his career with two seasons at UCF before transferring to Fresno State, where he played the last two seasons.

Advertisement