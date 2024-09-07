Davis Warren heading into Michigan Stadium before the team's game against Texas on Sept. 7. (Photo via Michigan football on X)

Michigan football welcomes the Texas Longhorns into the Big House on Saturday for a 12:10 p.m. kickoff for a matchup between two top 10 teams. Both teams come into the game 1-0 and are looking for a big win to bolster their College Football Playoff resume early in the season. For Michigan, Sherrone Moore and Kirk Campbell will be looking to find solutions to move the ball on a consistent basis against a solid Longhorn defense, while Wink Martindale and the Wolverine defense look to contain an explosive Texas offense. Follow along throughout the game for live updates.

Fourth quarter

Final score: Texas 31, Michigan 12

1:52: Michigan's onside kick attempt fails as Texas recovers.

1:52: Touchdown Michigan. Warren finds Morgan on a rollout to his right for a touchdown for a 30-yard score. Two pint conversion is no good. Texas 31, Michigan 12

2:45: Michigan converts on a fourth down on a Warren pass to Morgan to keep the drive alive at the Texas 38.

4:57: Michigan forces a Texas punt after Cameron Brandt breaks up a screen pass on third-and-long. Wolverines take back over on their own 22 after a Longhorns punt.

8:25: Michigan turns it over on downs after Warren is pressured and hit as he throws. Texas has it on offense on its own 42-yard line.

10:52: Warren completes a pass to Tyler Morris over the middle as Michigan beats the blitz on a fourth down play for a first down at the UM 40.

Third quarter

End of the third quarter: Texas 31, Michigan 6

0:39: Michigan defense gets a stop after the turnover. After a punt, Wolverines offense takes over on their own 10.

2:28: Warren's pass intended for Colston Loveland is intercepted by Texas DB Derek Williams Jr. at the Michigan 48.

2:39. Touchdown Texas. Ewers throws a swing pass to running back Jaydon Blue and he does the rest on a catch and run. Score was from seven yards out. Texas 31, Michigan 6

4:15: Ryan Wingo takes an end around that completely fooled Michigan all the way down to the Wolverines 3-yard line. Gain of 55 on the play. First-and-goal Texas.

5:28: Doman's kick goes out of the endzone for a touchback as Texas takes over on its down 25.

5:28: Alex Orji is stuffed again by the Texas defense on a third-and-medium play. Zvada connects on another field goal, this time from 52 yards out, on the play after. Texas 24, Michigan 6

9:20: Warren uses some improve skills and finds Colston Loveland in tight coverage down the field for a 24-yard completion to the Michigan 48.

10:00: Michigan's defense forces a three-and-out after flushing Ewers out of the pocket to force the first Texas punt of the game. Morgan returns the kick to the Michigan 25, where the Wolverines retain the ball.

11:56: Warren's pass on third down intended for Semaj Morgan falls incomplete. Doman's 36-yard punt is fair caught by Texas on its own 29, where they take over.

14:54: A holding penalty on the kickoff moves the ball to Michigan's 18, where the Wolverines take over to start the second half.

Second quarter

Halftime: Texas 24, Michigan 3

0:10: Touchdown Texas. Ewers finds Matthew Golden on a rollout to his left as Golden wins in man coverage for a five-yard score. Texas 24, Michigan 3

1:00: Warren completes a pass to Loveland on third-and-long but Loveland fumbled the ball and Texas recovered in Michigan's territory.

2:40: Texas kicker Bert Auburn connects on a 26-yard field goal after the Wolverine defense gets a stop in the redzone to keep the game within two scores. Texas 17, Michigan 3

6:50: Warren's pass is intercepted by Andrew Mukuba on a 3rd-and-2 play as Texas takes over at the Michigan 37 on the turnover.

8:24: Touchdown Texas. Jerrick Gibson runs off left tackle and into the endzone from seven yards out. Texas 14, Michigan 3

9:55: Michigan busts a coverage on a screen and Texas takes advantage for a big gain to the Michigan 20.

13:17: Texas returns the kick to its own 24, where they take over on first down.

13:23: After Alex Orji was stuffed on a run attempt, kicker Dominic Zvada connects on a 37-yard FG to get the Wolverines on the board. Texas 7, Michigan 3

First quarter

End of the first quarter: Texas 7, Michigan 0

1:10: Edwards picks up a 12-yard run on a well-blocked play where he was an ankle tackle away from a TD and is downed inside the Texas 30.

2:40: Michigan executes a flea flicker as Warren finds CJ Charleston for a 22-yard gain to the Texas 42.

4:09: Jordan Marshall returns the kickoff to the Wolverines' 25, where UM will take over 1st-and-10.

4:14: Touchdown Texas. Ewers steps up in the pocket and finds Gunnar Helm from 21 yards out. Texas 7, Michigan 0

7:31: Michigan goes 3-and-out on its first series after a Davis Warren pass intended for Colston Loveland falls incomplete on 3rd down. After a short 28-yard punt, Texas takes back over on its own 44.

8:58: 43-yard FG attempt from Texas kicker Bert Auburn is no good. Michigan takes over 1st-and-10 on its own 26.

9:40: Texas called for a hold to make it 3rd-and-21 on the Michigan 34.

11:15: Ewers scrambles for an 8-yard gain and a first down to the Michigan 23 as Texas completes it third 3rd down play of the drive.

14:00: Quinn Ewers connects with Isaiah Bond down the right side for a 33-yard gain to the Michigan 46 and a Texas first down.

14:55: Texas returns the kickoff to its own 24, where it will start the opening drive of the game.

