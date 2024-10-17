How Michigan commits performed last weekend

in other news
Michigan football commits are forging on with their high school football seasons, with the playoffs on the horizon for many future Wolverines.
Here is a look at how some of them performed on the field this past weekend.
*Stats are from publicly available box scores online*
Parker had a huge game last week, rushing for four scores and 235 yards on the ground in a 35-14 victory over St. James (La.).
Taylor recorded 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss in a 31-14 Stockbridge (Ga.) victory over McDonogh (Ga.). On offense, Taylor added one catch for 21 yards in the win.
Jennings made three tackles, including a half tackle for loss, in a 27-6 Mandarin (Fla.) victory over Jacksonville (Fla.) First Coast.
Taylor and West Orange (Fla.) had the week off.
Johnson and IMG (Fla.) did not play last week.
Hart and his teammates had the week off.
Marsh hauled in six receptions for 147 yards in a Jordan (Tx.) victory over Katy (Tx.) Seven Lakes.
For the season, Marsh now has 33 receptions for 758 yards (23 yard average) and seven touchdowns in seven games.
Smith and his team did not play last week.
Washington did not record any stats in last week's victory over St. James (La.).
Owens and his team had the week off.
Olesh helped Southern Lehigh to a 47-0 win last week, but his stats were not available.
Strayhorn and his teammates at IMG had the week off.
Williams recorded one tackle in his team's 28-21 victory last week.
Kanka helped Howell to a 35-21 win over Novi (Mich.) High. Stats were unavailable from the contest.
Gach helped Groves to a 42-12 win over Southfield (Mich.) A&T last week, but stats were not available for the game.
Winston and Gonzaga fell by two scores in his team's game last week. No stats were available from the contest.
Holly and Alpharetta fell by a score of 37-0 last week while no stats were available for the game.
Sanders helped lead Kilgore to a 42-7 win over Chapel Hill (Tx.) last week. No stats were available from the contest.