Former Michigan QB JJ McCarthy met with the media Friday at the NFL Draft Combine and was asked about the potential of his hometown Chicago Bears selecting him.

McCarthy grew up in LaGrange Park, Illinois, just outside Chicago.

The Chicago Bears have the first overall and ninth overall selections. Many analysts expect the Bears to trade away former first-round pick Justin Fields and select Caleb Williams with the first overall selection.

The Bears could get a record haul if they were to trade the first pick to a Washington or New England, select Marvin Harrison with a top pick, and then use their ninth pick to choose McCarthy.

If McCarthy is selected in the first round of the NFL Draft as expected, he will be the first Michigan QB chosen in the first round since the Bears selected Jim Harbaugh in 1987.