Opening day for the 2023 NHL season is right around the corner and the Michigan hockey program continues to be well-represented around the league.

The Wolverines' hockey program boasts 25 former players who have made opening day rosters this year, which continues to prove that the program regularly develops talent that makes it to the next level.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings are tied for having the most Wolverines on a roster with three, as Adam Fantilli, Kent Johnson and Zach Werenski represent the Jackets and J.T. Compher, Andrew Copp and Dylan Larkin represent the Red Wings.

For the full list, check out the embed below.