LOOK: Michigan legend Charles Woodson helps recruit key target on Twitter
When it comes to defensive backs leaving their home state of Ohio to play for Michigan, no one the journey better than Michigan legend, Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson.
Michigan is currently in a recruiting battle with rivals Ohio State for one of the top corners in the state of Ohio, Aaron Scott. Woodson made noise on Twitter today with a simple message for Scott.
Scott recently took his official visit to Columbus and was sharing photos from his weekend trip. Woodson’s retweet is Scott in a Michigan uniform from his recent trip to Ann Arbor.
In what has to be another surreal moment for Scott in this recruitment process, the 2024 corner has gotten a shout out from one of the greatest college football players in history.
Is this a playoff gesture from Woodson or is Michigan pulling out all the stops to land the corner from Ohio? With a July decision expected, Scott may soon deliver another victory for Michigan against Ohio State or the Buckeyes will keep another top prospect home.
