When it comes to defensive backs leaving their home state of Ohio to play for Michigan, no one the journey better than Michigan legend, Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson. Michigan is currently in a recruiting battle with rivals Ohio State for one of the top corners in the state of Ohio, Aaron Scott. Woodson made noise on Twitter today with a simple message for Scott.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dv Ymx1ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvYmx1 ZTwvYT4g4pyK8J+PviA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaE9WRlZxWkk3 SiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2hPVkZWcVpJN0o8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9BNTVneWI1OWpDIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQTU1Z3liNTlq QzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDaGFybGVzIFdvb2Rzb24gKEBDaGFybGVzV29v ZHNvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaGFybGVzV29v ZHNvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTY3MzQ3NjcxNDg5MzEzMTc3Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDI2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=