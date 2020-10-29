Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Oct. 29)
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Michigan's win over Minnesota, including what some of the positives and negatives from the game were. Then they break down Michigan's next opponent, Michigan State, talk about the rivalry, give college football picks and more.
Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts, and make sure to leave us a five-star review on iTunes.
RELATED: Michigan's Joe Milton Pleased But Not Satisfied With 'Good' First Start
