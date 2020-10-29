Michigan Wolverines redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton had a smooth first start in the win over Minnesota, going 15-for-22 passing for 225 yards and one touchdown, while also rushing eight times for 52 yards and a score. He was pleased with his performance, but also indicated that there's room for improvement in plenty of areas. "The first start was great. It can be better, so I wouldn’t say great," Milton said on the In The Trenches podcast with host and former U-M All-American offensive lineman Jon Jansen. "It was good. I felt comfortable playing within the game, doing my assignments within the game. I felt good. "There’s always room to improve at being a leader. One thing that I can do better is be a leader by one more percent. I think that’s the biggest thing." RELATED: Wolverine TV: Discussing Michigan's Season-Opening Win Over Minnesota RELATED: Joel Klatt — 'This May Be Jim Harbaugh's Best Michigan Team'

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Joe Milton passed for a touchdown and rushed for a score in his first-ever start against Minnesota. (AP Images)

Many thought of redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey as the favorite to win the starting signal-caller duties heading into the 2020 campaign, but Milton was able to make enough improvements to overtake the No. 1 spot on the depth chart. He said he "really doesn't know" when he knew he had moved up into the pole position, but he credits his hard work for getting there. "I just attacked every day like I was the starter, and eventually they were going to see me grow," Milton said. "They were seeing me growing. So I just attacked every day as if I was the starter, and it turned out good." The Pahokee, Fla., native said the extra time before the season began was crucial in building a strong chemistry and connection within the offense, which helped them put up prolific numbers in the opener, including 49 points and 481 total yards. "When they gave us the news about the season being canceled, I looked at it as that’s God's time; maybe I need to work on something more," Milton said. "Maybe I need to see this better. Maybe I need to understand the offense just a little bit more before I actually take the big stage. "So when they canceled the season, I looked at it as a plus for me, because maybe I could do something better. Maybe I could help the offense in a different way. It was a great time for me and the offense to understand everything that was going on, and to also get a better connection with my receivers and offensive line."