Wolverine TV: Discussing Michigan's Season-Opening Win Over Minnesota
The Wolverine's Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie recap Michigan Wolverines football's win over Minnesota in the season opener, take a look ahead at Michigan State and answer questions from premium message board subscribers on The Fort.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Joel Klatt — 'This May Be Jim Harbaugh's Best Michigan Team'
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football's Chris Hinton Ready To Do More
---
