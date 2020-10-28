 Michigan Wolverines Football: What We Liked The Most About Michigan's Season-Opening Win
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-28 19:25:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Discussing Michigan's Season-Opening Win Over Minnesota

Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie recap Michigan Wolverines football's win over Minnesota in the season opener, take a look ahead at Michigan State and answer questions from premium message board subscribers on The Fort.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Joel Klatt — 'This May Be Jim Harbaugh's Best Michigan Team'

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football's Chris Hinton Ready To Do More

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}