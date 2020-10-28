Klatt has always been a supporter of Harbaugh's at U-M and has broadcasted several of the Maize and Blue's games over the past two years, and had significant praise for the team following their 49-24 beatdown of Minnesota in Minneapolis on Saturday night.

FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt appeared on Colin Cowherd's 'The Herd' today to discuss a variety of topics, including head coach Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines team.

Cowherd kicked the conversation off by discussing Michigan's place in college football and how dedicated the program is to the sport, before Klatt took over from there by explaining the way Harbaugh is beginning to make appropriate offensive adjustments to get his club to the next level.

“He’s done a good job," Klatt said of Harbaugh. "Here’s one thing to really understand about Jim Harbaugh — he’s just now adjusting. This adjustment has been a little bit late, although if it comes to fruition, watch out.

"In college football, you can’t win at the top end unless you can score 35 points against a really good team. You just can’t and that’s the sport now. Alabama has had to adjust — [head coach] Nick Saban has adjusted offensively and is scoring 35, 40 points in big games.

"[Head coach] Ryan Day goes to Ohio State and guess what you have to do against them now … you can’t beat them with [Michigan defensive coordinator] Don Brown’s defense and out-defense and out-tough them.

"Michigan came close a few years ago when they had that overtime game [in 2016]. Ryan Day then steps foot in Columbus, Ohio, and that offense goes through the roof. If you’re Michigan, you have to score to beat Ohio State.

"They haven’t been able to even come close to the offensive efficiency. What I saw last week was the corner being turned offensively. [Redshirt sophomore quarterback] Joe Milton is an incredibly talented guy.

"He’s huge, first of all, and has a quick release and one of the strongest arms I’ve seen in college football in the last four or five years. It’s stronger than [former Wyoming quarterback] Josh Allen’s or even [former Oregon quarterback] Justin Herbert’s.

"He throws lasers and can run it pretty well."