TheWolverine - Wolverine Watch: King Of The Road

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker won’t call Jim Harbaugh’s team Michigan. The disciple of disgraced former Ohio State NCAA cheat Jim Tressel instead refers to Michigan as “the team down the road.” Cute. Maybe even appropriate, at the moment. When you’ve got the team down in the ditch, tire tracks on its helmet, lifting one eye out of the muck to catch a glimpse of the team roaring away down the road, well… At surface level, you can’t get much deeper in the ditch than an opening week loss, at home, to Rutgers. Tucker sojourned to East Lansing to bring uproarious joy to fans, and he’s already done so — in Piscataway, N.J. There, ardent Scarlet Knights rooters are still celebrating the end of a 21-game Big Ten losing streak. Their team’s 38-27 triumph in the opener felt bigger than a pre-slimdown Chris Christie.

Michigan looks to keep Paul Bunyan close to home when the Wolverines take on the Spartans.

And hey, who are we to say it wasn’t monumental, or slight either the Scarlet Knights or the Scarlet-Faced Spartans regarding that result? You always need to see how a loss ages, and shouldn’t immediately declare: if they can’t beat Rutgers in their own house, who CAN they beat, and where? Wait until the first day of 2021. If you see Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Rutgers battling it out in the College Football Playoff, you’ll feel pretty sheepish belittling the game that got the Scarlet Knights on the road to glory. But we digress. This is about Down-The-Roaders vs. Ditch Devils, for the famously ugly Paul Bunyan Trophy and the right to avoid the ugly end of the smack talk over the next 365 days. “The red blood is pumping,” Harbaugh said. “It will be really pumping for both sides in this game. I’ve no question about that. It’s for the state championship. A lot of our players can relate to that … it’s a really big deal.” That’s as out there as Harbaugh went. No “moment of silence,” like former MSU head coach Mark Dantonio once observed after an embarrassing Michigan loss. Not even a verbal scuff or two, ones that might make former Wolverine Devin Bush Jr. smile. No, Harbaugh’s team is saving any slights or scuffing for game time. They appear to have the ammo to deliver, too, when Michigan and Michigan State take the field in The Empty House. The Wolverines scored 49 points on the road, against a ranked opponent, in their Big Ten opener. Behind redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton, they’re about as likely to take their foot off the gas in game two as they are to wear green patches on their uniforms to honor the fallen Spartans. The ditch beckons. The Wolverines look legit, no less of an offensive eye than Urban Meyer told the Big Ten Network. “I thought [Michigan offensive coordinator Josh] Gattis did a heck of a job,” Meyer said. “That’s a legitimate spread offense. He has options. [Milton] was a really aggressive runner, a good runner. I think he is just going to get better. “He is a giant athlete, now … the use of RPO and relief, the screens, was outstanding. You have to have a quick release to operate that way, and to be able to think rather quickly, too.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton looks to build on his first-game success versus MSU.