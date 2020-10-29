Michigan redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton shined in his first career start.

On the road against then-No. 21 Minnesota, Milton connected on 15-of-22 throws (68.2%) for 225 yards (10.2 YPA), one touchdown and no picks and added 52 yards and a score on the ground. With Milton behind center, the Wolverines were in scoring position on nine of 10 drives, and all nine of those ended in either a touchdown or a missed field goal. As a result, they tallied 49 points, which is the second most for the school ever against a ranked opponent in a true road contest, and if junior kicker Jake Moody had split the uprights on just one boot, they would have set the record.

It was a positive debut for Milton, one that has understandably led to him receiving lots of praise.

That praise, though, should not overlook the fact that Michigan’s game plan and the pieces surrounding Milton on the field made life easy for him and did not force him to have to be tested.