 Pro Football Focus rates how the Michigan Wolverines' football players played at Minnesota, including QB Joe Milton.
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-28 14:00:00 -0500') }} football

Beyond The Box Score: Breaking Down Joe Milton's Passing Performance & More

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Rivals.com's partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) allows us to take a deep dive into the individual performances of players from every collegiate football game, which is exactly what we have done for the Michigan Wolverines in their 49-24 beatdown of Minnesota this past Saturday.

Much of the focus below is on redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton and the way he performed, but we have also discovered interesting takeaways surrounding U-M's offensive and defensive snap counts, which Wolverine players graded out the highest and why, and much, much more.

By the Numbers: U-M Against Subpar MSU Teams Since '69

Podcast: Balas and Skene on O-Line, MSU, More

Michigan Wolverines football QB Joe Milton
Michigan Wolverines football QB Joe Milton hails from Orlando. (AP Images)
Joe Milton's Passing Totals by Distance Against Minnesota (15-of-22 for 225 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions)

20+ yards: 0-for-3

10-19 yards: 4-for-6, 76 yards

0-9 yards: 5-for-6, 46 yards, one touchdown

LOS-behind: 6-for-7, 103 yards

Milton's Passing Totals by Direction:

Left: 1-for-4, 8 yards, one touchdown

Middle: 12-for-16, 199 yards

Right: 2-for-2, 18 yards

Michigan's Pass Catchers on Saturday:

Michigan Wolverines football WR Giles Jackson
Michigan Wolverines football WR Giles Jackson reeled in 142 yards last year as a freshman. (USA Today Sports Images)
Every Michigan Pass Catcher who was Targeted
Player Targets Catches, Yards, TDs Drops

TE Erick All

6

2, 33, 0

1

WR Giles Jackson

5

2, 17, 0

0

WR Ronnie Bell

5

4, 74, 0

0

WR Roman Wilson

4

2, 34, 0

1

WR A.J. Henning

1

1, 14, 0

0

RB Blake Corum

1

1, 24, 0

0

WR Mike Sainristil

1

1, 11, 0

0

FB Ben Mason

1

1, 8, 1

0

RB Chris Evans

1

1, 10, 0

0
{{ article.author_name }}