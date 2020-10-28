Beyond The Box Score: Breaking Down Joe Milton's Passing Performance & More
Rivals.com's partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) allows us to take a deep dive into the individual performances of players from every collegiate football game, which is exactly what we have done for the Michigan Wolverines in their 49-24 beatdown of Minnesota this past Saturday.
Much of the focus below is on redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton and the way he performed, but we have also discovered interesting takeaways surrounding U-M's offensive and defensive snap counts, which Wolverine players graded out the highest and why, and much, much more.
Joe Milton's Passing Totals by Distance Against Minnesota (15-of-22 for 225 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions)
20+ yards: 0-for-3
10-19 yards: 4-for-6, 76 yards
0-9 yards: 5-for-6, 46 yards, one touchdown
LOS-behind: 6-for-7, 103 yards
Milton's Passing Totals by Direction:
Left: 1-for-4, 8 yards, one touchdown
Middle: 12-for-16, 199 yards
Right: 2-for-2, 18 yards
Michigan's Pass Catchers on Saturday:
|Player
|Targets
|Catches, Yards, TDs
|Drops
|
TE Erick All
|
6
|
2, 33, 0
|
1
|
WR Giles Jackson
|
5
|
2, 17, 0
|
0
|
WR Ronnie Bell
|
5
|
4, 74, 0
|
0
|
WR Roman Wilson
|
4
|
2, 34, 0
|
1
|
WR A.J. Henning
|
1
|
1, 14, 0
|
0
|
RB Blake Corum
|
1
|
1, 24, 0
|
0
|
WR Mike Sainristil
|
1
|
1, 11, 0
|
0
|
FB Ben Mason
|
1
|
1, 8, 1
|
0
|
RB Chris Evans
|
1
|
1, 10, 0
|
0
