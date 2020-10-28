The Michigan Wolverines' football team is a heavy favorite to beat Michigan State this weekend (favored by 24.5 points), after the former crushed No. 21 Minnesota last week, 49-24, and the latter lost at home to a Rutgers squad who had dropped 21 straight Big Ten games. The phrase "records can be thrown out the window" is often applied when heading into a rivalry game like this, indicating the matchup may not be as lopsided as some may think when a blowout is expected.

Former Michigan Wolverines football WR Braylon Edwards hauled in 189 yards and three touchdowns in U-M's 45-37 win over MSU in 2004. (AP Images)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan was a heavy favorite heading into last year's game as well. It played out exactly how many thought it would, with the Wolverines picking up an easy 44-10 win. The 34-point triumph was the sixth largest margin of victory Michigan had recorded against MSU since World War II (1945), and the 15th biggest overall in a series that dates back to 1898 and has included 112 meetings. The expectation amongst the Maize and Blue fanbase is that the Wolverines will top last year's 34-point win this time around, with some calling for a 40 or even 50-point victory. Though rare, 50-point triumphs by Michigan in the series have been done four times before, with the most recent one occurring in 1947 by Fritz Crisler's squad (55-0) who went 10-0 and took home a national championship. The largest margin of victory ever in the rivalry's history occurred in 1902 when Fielding Yost's "Point-a-Minute" crew took home a 119-0 win over the Spartans in just 38 minutes of action. Since legendary head coach Bo Schembechler took over the Wolverine program in 1969, the Maize and Blue have consistently took down Spartan squads who concluded with a losing record (as this year's is fully expected to), though bonafide blowouts have been rare. Below is a closer look at how Michigan has fared in the 19 meetings (since 1969) it has had with an MSU club who finished its season below .500.

How Michigan Has Fared Against MSU Teams That Have Finished Below .500 Since 1969 Year Result Michigan's Record MSU's Record 2016 W, 32-23 10-3 3-9 2009 L, 26-20 5-7 6-7 2006 W, 31-13 11-2 4-8 2005 W, 34-31 7-5 5-6 2004 W, 45-37 9-3 5-7 2002 W, 49-3 10-3 4-8 2000 W, 14-0 9-3 5-6 1994 W, 40-20 8-4 5-6 1992 W, 35-10 9-0-3 5-6 1991 W, 45-28 10-2 3-8 1983 W, 42-0 9-3 4-6-1 1982 W, 31-17 8-4 2-9 1981 W, 38-20 9-3 5-6 1980 W, 27-23 10-2 3-8 1979 W, 21-7 8-4 5-6 1976 W, 42-10 10-2 4-6-1 1973 W, 31-0 10-0-1 5-6 1970 W, 34-20 9-1 4-6 1969 L, 23-12 8-3 4-6

Michigan holds a 17-2 record in the matchups above, but has seen those 17 victories come by an average margin of just 19.3 points, which isn't exactly clear-cut blowout material. There have been some obliterations of subpar Spartans squad (49-3 in 2002, 42-0 in 1983, 42-10 in 1976, etc.), but the list includes several nail-biters as well. U-M's 2004 and 2005 victories over Michigan State both came in overtime (triple-overtime in the case of the latter), while Schembechler's 1980 team barely scraped by a 3-8 MSU squad in Ann Arbor by a final score of 27-23. The hatred and intensity Michigan State has brought to the rivalry throughout its history has usually fueled its play in the annual game, oftentimes keeping the score closer than expected and making up for a talent gap between the two clubs that has existed more times than not. Mark Dantonio's (2007-19) teams were especially good at this. His underdog Spartan squad nearly stole a win from a 9-4 Michigan club in 2007 (before losing 28-24), while his 3-9 2016 crew only lost by nine (32-23) to what was a 7-0, No. 2-ranked Wolverine group at the time. MSU fans are now hoping first-year head coach Mel Tucker can give his players the same hatred and intensity on Saturday to at least keep the game close with the Maize and Blue.

Former Michigan Wolverines football LB Jabrill Peppers and his club picked up a 32-23 victory at MSU in 2016. (AP Images)

By The Numbers: Michigan State At Michigan