Video Analysis: In The Trenches With Doug Skene - Minnesota
Going in depth and breaking down several plays from Michigan's 49-24 win over Minnesota with former U-M All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene.
We look at the good and the bad from the offensive line ... and there was much more good than bad last Saturday.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Praises Josh Gattis, Talks Challenge Of Facing MSU, More
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh News and Views, Pre-MSU
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news