 Michigan Wolverines Football: Talking Michigan Football - Chris Balas and Doug Skene
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-28 09:12:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene On MSU, O-Line, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan All-Big Ten and NFL offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk MSU, Ryan Hayes, O-Line play and more.

RELATED: Video Analysis: In The Trenches With Doug Skene - Minnesota

RELATED: Mel Tucker Previews Rivalry Game With Michigan — 'The Team Down The Road'

Michigan Wolverines football left tackle Ryan Hayes was solid in the opener at Minnesota.
Michigan Wolverines football left tackle Ryan Hayes was solid in the opener at Minnesota. (AP Images)

{{ article.author_name }}