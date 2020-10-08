The Wolverine 's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss what they learned from Michigan coaches' media availability this week, talk about Juwan Howard 's comments and pick college football games for this upcoming weekend.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook