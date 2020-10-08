TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

Brian Boesch, Michigan basketball play-by-play man on the radio network, joins the podcast to talk about Juwan Howard's crew. Boesch and senior editor John Borton discuss what Howard had to say to reporters yesterday. They also dive into questions at a number of positions that will be settled over the next few months.

Juwan Howard has a firm grip on his team in year two, and is ready to guide it into action..

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!