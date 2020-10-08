TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton
Brian Boesch, Michigan basketball play-by-play man on the radio network, joins the podcast to talk about Juwan Howard's crew.
Boesch and senior editor John Borton discuss what Howard had to say to reporters yesterday. They also dive into questions at a number of positions that will be settled over the next few months.
Here's what Boesch has to say…
