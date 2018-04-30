Michigan had two players drafted in last week's NFL Draft, former offensive lineman Mason Cole and former defensive tackle Maurice "Mo" Hurst.

Both Cole and Hurst being drafted wasn't a surprise, however, Cole being picked before Hurst surprised many.

The Arizona Cardinals selected Cole with the 97th overall pick, late in the third round. He was the third straight offensive player the Cardinals picked in the draft. In the first round, they traded up to take UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, and in the second round took Texas A&M wide receiver Christian Kirk. The moves signaled a youth movement going forward on offense — one that Cole could become a valuable member of.

“I love his toughness, his leadership,” Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said. “During our research and talking to a lot of guys that I know at the University of Michigan, they stood on the table for this young man. He jumps off at you on film.”

Cole was the first true freshman to ever start a season opener in Michigan history and started every game of his career with the Wolverines. He played all over the line, going back and forth from left tackle and center.

He projects at center in the NFL.

“Going into the day, I knew if I was going to be (picked), it would be late in the day,” Cole said on a conference call with Arizona media. “I got the phone call, and I’m just beyond excited. It’s unbelievable.”

Cole likely won't start his rookie season as NFL veterans Mike Iupati, Justin Pugh and A.Q. Shipley are projected to start on the interior of Arizona's offensive line, but Cole will compete for backup time at all three spots.

Evan Boehm is slated as Arizona's backup center, but Cole should challenge him.

Both Shipley (the starting center) and Iupati (left guard) are entering the final year's on their contracts, meaning Cole could find himself as a starter in 2019 if he performs well in 2018.

“He’s played a ton of football at a big-time university,” Cardinals GM Steve Keim said. “He’s a great technician. He went down to the Senior Bowl and showed those things as well. Again, to me, once you get to the middle rounds, those are the things you look for. Guys who are smart, tough, competitive.

“Says a lot about a player (who) goes to the University of Michigan and is the only true freshman to ever start on the offensive line. [Cole] hasn’t even missed a practice there. Says a lot about his durability, his toughness.”

Arizona features one of the best running backs in the NFL in David Johnson and star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Between learning from guys like that and blocking for the franchise signal caller in Rosen or veteran quarterback Sam Bradford, Cole has a nice future ahead of him in the desert.