Matchup Preview: Villanova

The #11 Michigan Wolverines will take on the #2 Villanova Wildcats in their East Region Sweet 16 matchup. Here's a look at Nova's resume and players to watch.

VILLANOVA RESUME NET OVR QUAD 1 QUAD 2 QUAD 3 QUAD 4 8 28-7 8-6 9-1 5-0 4-0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Collin Gillespie (AP)

The Villanova Wildcats are led by 5th year Senior Collin Gillespie. Gillespie returned to the Wildcats after suffering an MCL injury late last season. He has built on his stellar Senior season and continues to be an incredible shooting threat, running the point for Nova. He has a ridiculous 44/42/91 shooting line, leading to 16pts a game. He is a scrappy defender and solid rebounder from the guard position, with nearly 4 boards a game. Gillespie is joined in the backcourt by Junior Justin Moore. Moore is a similar player to Gillespie, a two-way player who can shoot and defend. Moore is slightly bigger and not as good of a shooter, but he has the ability to get physical and create lanes for himself near the basket. He is a solid ball handler and threat both ways in the pick and roll game. Moore and Hunter Dickinson were a lethal duo at powerhouse DeMatha, MD, combining to score 53 in their 2018 Championship game.

ROSTER

Villanova is very similar to Michigan's last opponent, Tennessee. They shoot a lot of threes and play great defense. In fact Gillespie, Moore and Caleb Daniels have shot and made more three pointers than the entire Wolverine team. Nova's offense is not fast, but it is deliberate. The Wildcats have a ridiculous shooting line of 44/36/82. So not only do they take and make a lot of shots from deep, but they are also one of the best free throw shooting teams ever. Nova isn't deep, playing primarily six players. They rely on their guards and three forwards, Brandon Slater, Jermaine Samuels, and Eric Dixon. Nova has fully embraced position less basketball, with each guard at 6'4", and the three forwards each around 6'7". Dixon is the biggest of the three at 6'8" 255lbs. Michigan will need to do the same thing to Nova they did to Tennessee, play excellent perimeter defense forcing Nova to miss more threes than usual, and take advantage of the size mismatch with Hunter Dickinson. They may want to play fast to stop Nova from settling in, and potentially get deeper into their bench.

SEASON RECAP

Villanova entered the season a favorite to compete for a National Championship and ranked #4 in the country. A slow start against a tough OOC schedule saw the Wildcats drop to #23. Losses to UCLA, Purdue, and Baylor had Jay Wright questioning whether this would be one of his better squads. In Big East play, Nova would settle in going 17-3 to close the season. They would sweep Xavier, Seton Hall, and eventual Big East Champions Providence. Villanova would go to Madison Square Garden a projected 3/4 seed in the NCAA tournament. With an average margin of victory of 3, Nova would win three straight games against St John's, UConn, and Creighton to seal their first Big East Tournament win since winning three straight 2017-19. The Wildcats would finish the season winning 10 of 11, earning them the 2 seed in the East Region.

THINGS TO KNOW

2018 NCAA National Championship Game (USA Today Sports Images)

-Michigan has never beaten Villanova in the NCAA tournament. Losing as a 1 seed in 1985, and losing the National Championship game in 2018. -Michigan's Eli Brooks and Villanova's Collin Gillespie each played in the 2018 National Championship game. That game also was played in San Antonio, at the Alamodome, while this game will take place at the AT&T Center. -Opponents have only shot 50% or better against Villanova four times this season. -Since 2006, Villanova has only reached the Elite Eight twice, in 2016 and 2018, winning the National Championship in both seasons.