It's been an up and down pre-draft season for former Michigan defensive tackle Maurice "Mo" Hurst. Initially projected as a solid first-round pick, Hurst wasn't able to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine due to a heart issue, causing his stock to drop. He then was cleared to participate in U-M's Pro Day, saw his draft stock go back up, but now it seems the general consensus among draft experts is that he's more likely to go in the second round. Below we've rounded up were Hurst and other Michigan draft prospects are ranked and projected to land in the draft, which is tonight at 8 p.m. on ESPN and NFL Network (first round), tomorrow (second and third rounds) and Saturday (fourth through seventh rounds).

Mock Drafts — Mo Hurst

SECCountry.com's Connor Riley: 31st overall to the New England Patriots What They Said: "He had some medical concerns at the combine, meaning he could anywhere. But he was one of the top players in the country last year and could be a steal at this point in the draft."

CBS Sports.com: 32nd overall (final pick of the first round) to the Buffalo Bills (via trade with Eagles) What They Said: "The only on-the-clock trade! Trapasso offered me No. 53 and No. 65 for No. 32. That's a nice net win for the Eagles to move out of the slot so I dropped back. Trapasso was willing to move up after landing his QB at No. 12 in order to get the "best one-gap penetrator" and a replacement for Kyle Williams."

WalterFootball.com — 35th overall (3rd pick of the second round) to the Cleveland Browns What They Said: "The Browns acquired several players recently, but they did manage to trade one away. That was Danny Shelton, a run-plugger. Larry Ogunjobi will take his place, but Cleveland needs an interior rusher to start next to Ogunjobi."

Sports Illustrated's Peter King: Not picked in first round NFL.com's Mike Mayock: Not picked in first round NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah: Not picked in first round NFL.com's Bucky Brooks: Not picked in first round NFL.com's Charley Casserly: Not picked in first round USA Today: Not picked in first round

Other Michigan Players In Mock Drafts

Center Mason Cole: WalterFootball.com: 155th overall (5th round) to the Los Angeles Chargers Bleacher Report's Mike Miller: 136th overall (4th round) to the Los Angeles Rams Linebacker Mike McCray: Bleacher Report's Mike Miller: 138th overall (5th round) to the Green Bay Packers

Position Rankings