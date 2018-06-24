Kentwood (Mich.) East Kentwood four-star defensive tackle Mazi Smith has committed to Michigan.

Michigan has added yet another four-star to its 2019 recruiting class. Kentwood (Mich.) East Kentwood standout defensive tackle Mazi Smith has pledged to the Wolverines.

Smith chose the Wolverines over Penn State, Ohio State and others, though PSU was thought to be the primary competition. Michigan extended an offer to Smith at their BBQ at the Big House event last summer. He's been building relationships with the U-M staff ever since.

“It’s mostly Greg Mattison,” Smith said this spring of U-M's D-line coach. “He knows what types of players he wants and what type of player I am. You can see what his d-line has been doing, because no matter what type of year Michigan has, their d-line has been an anchor for a long time.

“Coach (Don) Brown, I have been talking to him a lot and I’ve seen Coach (Jim) Harbaugh. Coach (Ben) Herbert, the new weight room coach, and even the new tight ends coach and new linebackers coach I’ve been building relationships with all of them and have all their numbers.”