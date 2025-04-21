Michigan adds running back John Volker from Transfer Portal

On Monday morning, Michigan football added its second running back transfer in three days, with the addition of former Princeton running back John Volker. Just two days after adding UMass transfer C.J. Hester, Michigan dipped back into the portal to grab Volker.

Volker, a 6-foot, 210-pound running back from Fair Haven, New Jersey, played four seasons at Princeton before departing for Ann Arbor.

As a two-star recruit in the Class of 2021, Volker arrived at Princeton and immediately made an impact. He carried the ball 35 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman with the Tigers.

His sophomore season (which he ended up redshirting) wasn't as productive, carrying the ball only 28 times and for 96 yards and two scores, but he really started to prove himself in his junior and senior seasons.

In Volker's third year at Princeton, he rushed 92 times for 438 yards and seven touchdowns. Then, as a senior, he ran for 514 yards on 89 carries for six touchdowns as he battled injuries throughout the season.

Volker arrives in Ann Arbor in what is now a very crowded running back room. Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall will still be the two bell cow running backs, but Michigan will now be able to rotate in Hester and Volker, along with a steady dosage of Micah Ka'apana and others.

Volker has one year of eligibility remaining.