Hail to the Podcast: Spring Game Reaction

Hail to the Podcast was in the press box and on the sidelines for Michigan Football Maize vs Blue Spring Game.

We break down our thoughts on what we saw, good, bad, ugly. and thoughts for the 2025 season moving forward.

Sherrone Moore and Michigan football have now wrapped up spring practices. We'll break down the latest Michigan Football intel and discuss what we saw at the Maize vs Blue Spring Game.

We got a peak at the Michigan Football offense under Chip Lindsey. Bryce Underwood and Jadyn Davis threw a lot of passes. Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall saw limited action, but other backs got carries and that room has some interesting questions. Where is the WR room after Donaven McCulley, Fred Moore, and Semaj Morgan. Sherrone Moore says Andrew Sprague, Giovanni El Hadi, and Greg Crippen are essentially locks to start. What does that mean for the rest of the OL and is help needed from the spring portal? The Michigan defense was dominant Saturday, we'll talk how confident this group is.

A large and veteran defensive line with Derrick Moore, Rayshaun Benny, Damon Payne, Tre Williams and more shined on Saturday but plenty of young guys made noise as well. The secondary of Zeke Berry, Jyaire Hill, Shamari Earls, and more played better than expected, is Jeremiah Lowe a player to watch?