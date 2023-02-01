In a newly released statement, the University of Michigan has announced "they will incorporate LEADFIELD Allied, a first of its kind initiative enabling brands to partner with universities and student-athletes to create co-branding opportunities around name, image, and likeness (NIL)."

This is a big step in Michigan's NIL platform as it will allow Michigan athletes to utilize Michigan trademarks in their branding partnerships.

"LEARFIELD Allied provides official partners with the opportunity to create deeper and more authentic connections by combining Michigan’s official marks, logos, and intellectual property (IP) with the brand’s own engagement and student-athlete NIL."

“We’re thrilled to further expand NIL opportunities for Michigan student-athletes and our sponsors through LEARFIELD Allied,” said Warde Manuel, Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “From being the first NCAA school to provide uniform jersey licensing programs for student-athletes to hosting the VICTORS Exchange, the nation’s largest INFLCR local exchange platform, Michigan Athletics remains committed to innovative partnerships that are beneficial to our student-athletes.”

One of the obstacles for student athletes and NIL at Michigan has been getting approval for campaigns because of the lack of partnership over Michigan branding. Valiant Management was the first to take a huge step in this category, with branded trading cards and other products released last year.

Now, student athletes and official partners will be able to submit concepts to Michigan LEARFIELD for approval. These campaigns can feature Michigan marks and logos.

“Michigan Sports Properties has been deeply engaged with the evolving NIL ecosystem, and we are excited to bring co-branding concepts to our official partners on behalf of Michigan and its student-athletes,” said Jennifer Cadicamo, Vice President and General Manager of Michigan Sports Properties, the university’s athletics multimedia rightsholder and LEARFIELD’s local team. “As the sole representative of the University of Michigan, we are already in deep discussion with partners who want to expand their visibility and engagement with audiences in conjunction with Michigan’s talented student-athletes and official marks.”