Michigan announces signing of international prospect Oscar Goodman

Michigan's second piece to its 2025 recruiting class is officially signed in Ann Arbor as the Wolverines dipped into international waters.

The program announced on Monday that NBA Academy forward Oscar Goodman from New Zealand had signed his letter of intent.

"Oscar arrives in Ann Arbor as an accomplished international player and prospect, who was just named to the New Zealand senior national team," U-M head coach Dusty May said in a statement. "He comes from a tight-knit family that values everything that we want our program to be about. His training at the NBA Academy, as well as his eagerness and ability to compete, will allow him to affect our program positively from day one."

The 6-foot-7 prospect was a key piece to the Kiwi's 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup team where he averaged 17.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and three assists during the tournament.

Goodman joins Rivals50 prospect Trey McKenney as a member of the 2025 class who has signed, with forward Winters Grady still in the process of officially signing.

Sources told M&BR that the program is waiting on paperwork to clear before Winters can be formally announced.