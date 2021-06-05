Michigan Baseball's Season Ends With 8-2 NCAA Tournament Loss To CMU

Michigan Wolverines baseball's run is over. The Maize and Blue were one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament, a No. 3 seed, but fell in two-straight games in the South Bend Regional — Friday versus UConn and Saturday against Central Michigan — to end the season. Michigan finished the season with a 27-19 overall record and a second-straight berth into the NCAA Tournament (fourth under head coach Erik Bakich). One of three teams from the Big Ten to make the postseason, the Wolverines finished third in the conference standings behind Nebraska (31-12) and Maryland (28-16). RELATED: Michigan Football Saturday Thoughts: Jay Toia, The Secondary, Much More RELATED: Wolverine Watch: Swatting Away The Alarm

Michigan Wolverines baseball made its second straight NCAA Tournament appearance. (Michigan Baseball Twitter Account)

Friday's game against the Huskies was a pitcher's duel for the first five innings, with the Wolverines leading 1-0, before the UConn bats woke up. The Huskies scored three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to take a 5-1 lead. Michigan redshirt sophomore left-hander Steven Hajjar allowed four earned runs and struck out nine batters in six innings of work. Michigan's offense started slow and ended that way, notching just two hits to UConn's 11. Sophomore designated hitter Ted Burton, who hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, and junior second baseman Riley Bertran were the only two Wolverines who recorded hits.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!