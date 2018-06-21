The Lakers selected Wagner with the 25th overall pick of the first round. Michigan Basketball Twitter Account

Moe Wagner became U-M head coach John Beilein's ninth NBA draft pick this evening when he was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 25th overall pick, further enhancing the Wolverine head man's impressive ability to develop talent. Wagner came to Michigan as a four-star recruit from Germany in 2015, so the fact that he turned into a professional selection isn't necessarily surprising. However, Beilein has taken several athletes who were much less heralded than Wagner out of high school and has molded them into professionals as well. Here's a look at the previous eight NBA draft picks Beilein has developed during his time in Ann Arbor:

Draft Picks Under John Beilein at Michigan Year Player Round (Overall) Team 2011 Darius Morris 2 (41) Los Angeles Lakers 2013 Trey Burke 1 (9) Minnesota Timberwolves 2013 Tim Hardaway Jr. 1 (24) New York Knicks 2014 Nik Stauskas 1 (8) Sacramento Kings 2014 Mitch McGary 1 (21) Oklahoma City Thunder 2014 Glenn Robinson III 2 (40) Minnesota Timberwolves 2016 Caris LeVert 1 (20) Indiana Pacers 2017 D.J. Wilson 1 (17) Milwaukee Bucks 2018 Moe Wagner 1 (25) Los Angeles Lakers

Of the nine draft picks, three of them — Trey Burke, Tim Hardaway and Caris LeVert — were rated as three-stars out of high school, and all three were taken in the first round. Perhaps even more amazingly, only two of the players on the list (Glenn Robinson and Mitch McGary) were tabbed as top-70 players out of high school (although Wagner was not given a numerical ranking due to residing outside the U.S.). The average star rating of Beilein's nine draft selections has been just 3.7 — Darius Morris, Nik Stauskas, D.J. Wilson, McGary and Wagner were four-stars, the aforementioned trio of Burke, Hardaway and LeVert were three-stars, and Robinson was the lone five-star of the bunch.

Beilein's Nine NBA Draft Selections as Recruits