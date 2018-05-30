Matthews, a transfer from Kentucky out of Chicago St. Rita, announced his decision today, May 30, the last day he had to withdraw his name from NBA Draft lists. He was not projected to be a first or second round pick, but seriously considered leaving for a shot at the pros.

Charles Matthews is betting on himself ... for another year at Michigan. The redshirt junior has chosen not to forego his last two years of eligibility and will return to U-M for at least one more season.

"I am thankful for the assistance Coach Beilein and the staff have given me in order to gain as much information as possible before making this decision. They showed great confidence and patience with me while I sorted this all out," Matthews said. "After much prayer and discussions with my family and the staff, I am excited to be returning to Michigan next year. I learned a lot throughout this process, but my main focus will now be completing my education at Michigan and leading my teammates to more success next season."

Hints started dropping a few days ago after Matthews worked out for the New York Knicks last weekend. He tweeted "bet on yourself" and discussed his upcoming decision with fans on his instagram account, asking for their support no matter what he decided.

Matthews averaged 13.0 points on 55.7 percent shooting this year, along with 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He improved his stock during the postseason, averaging 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals in the NCAA Tournament, but he has not appeared on any NBA Draft projections, neither the first nor second round.

One NBA Executive we spoke to (who asked to remain anonymous) said recently he was surprised Matthews was still considering leaving, especially after Matthews didn't earn a combine invite. He said he hasn’t heard anything about him throughout the pre-draft process and figured there’d be more noise for someone so athletic.

He reiterated that he believes returning to Michigan was the best move for Matthews, who worked out with Denver and others in addition to Knicks. He will work to improve from three-point range and the free throw line this year, having gone 30 and 53 percent, respectively, and will need to improve those parts of his game to have a shot at the next level.

Head coach John Beilein was thrilled to get him back.

"This process allows young men to gather so much valuable information and make the most informed decision they can," Beilein said. "Charles has an incredible personality and confidence. His work habits and desire to reach his potential are terrific. He is more focused than ever to improve in all areas of his game. Like others before him, Charles will be a great senior leader for us, and we are excited to have this opportunity to coach him again next season."

Matthews, the NCAA West Regional MVP, now has another year to add to his legacy as a Big Ten Tournament champion, an NCAA Finalist and an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Watch for more on this decision in the hours to come.