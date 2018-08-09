Michigan freshman center Colin Castleton has broken his hand and will not participate in U-M's games overseas in Spain.

The Wolverines leave Aug. 17 for a 10-day trip and will play three games against high level competition, including one against one of Spain's top level European League squads.

Interim head coach Saddi Washington said Castleton broke his right [shooting] hand about two weeks ago, but added it didn't require surgery.

"The thing that sucks a little for him is he won't be able to practice when we go to Spain, but we expect him to get back to full basketball activities when we get back," he said.

Castleton has put on 14 pounds in only six weeks and has been involved with every other aspect of the team.



