Michigan Basketball: Colin Castleton Breaks Hand, Won't Play In Spain
Michigan freshman center Colin Castleton has broken his hand and will not participate in U-M's games overseas in Spain.
The Wolverines leave Aug. 17 for a 10-day trip and will play three games against high level competition, including one against one of Spain's top level European League squads.
Interim head coach Saddi Washington said Castleton broke his right [shooting] hand about two weeks ago, but added it didn't require surgery.
"The thing that sucks a little for him is he won't be able to practice when we go to Spain, but we expect him to get back to full basketball activities when we get back," he said.
Castleton has put on 14 pounds in only six weeks and has been involved with every other aspect of the team.
My guy @Castleton has had a great 6 weeks of training! Weighted in at 212lbs in late June and is 226.8 lbs today. #GoBlue #WeDevelopPros pic.twitter.com/7WdosHUz1h— Jon Sanderson (@CampSanderson) August 7, 2018
"He's done a great job staying engaged on the sidelines, and the fact that he is going to be able to go over to Spain and still share in this experience with the team at the end of the day is going to be really good for his personal development," Washington added.
"He has good energy on the sideline and he's been soaking it all in, to his credit, because he knows if you want to put yourself in position to grow, you've got to stay caught up with the learning curve. He's been fun to be around even in his absence of not being able to be on the court."
