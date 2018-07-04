Robinson made five of six triples and scored 19 points to help lead the Miami Heat over Moe Wagner and the Los Angeles Lakers in a Summer League game.

Former Michigan wing Duncan Robinson might be making a case for the NBA.

"Duncan Robinson is a guy who has shown a high IQ, but I think playing for John Beilein for Michigan has helped him. He's picking up things quickly," video coordinator Eric Glass told the Orlando Sun-Sentinel.

Robinson scored the Heat's first six points with a pair of long triples and made three of four in the first quarter alone.

Former Wolverine Derrick Walton Jr. also started for the Heat and made 1-of-6 shots, 1-of-5 from long range, and finished with four points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals in 20 minutes. He struggled from the floor for the second straight night, having made 1-of-12 in a Monday loss.

Rookie Wagner notched eight points and four rebounds a night after scoring 23 in his NBA debut. He made three of nine shots in 18 minutes.

Robinson finished fourth on Michigan's all-time three-pointer list with 237. He became the 477th Wolverine to score at least 1,000 career points and the 68th to play at least 100 games.



