Jaron Faulds announced today on Twitter that he will be joining the Michigan men's basketball program this upcoming season as a preferred walk-on.

Faulds, who played high school basketball at Holt High School in Holt, Mich., is a 6-foot-10, 220-pound center that will redshirt this season due to NCAA rules. He was just a freshman last year, meaning he will be a redshirt freshman this fall and a redshirt sophomore by the time he is eligible to play.

In 14.2 minutes per game at Columbia last season, Faulds averaged 4.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and one block.

Coming out of high school, he was a three-star recruit according to Rivals.com.