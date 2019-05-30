Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

He might be biased, but former Fab Fiver Jimmy King knows basketball and believes his friend and former teammate Juwan Howard was the best choice to lead Michigan basketball.

Howard takes over for John Beilein, who left for the Cleveland Cavaliers May 13.

“Set everything aside and look at his pedigree,” King said. “He played 20 years in the NBA. He has experience; he has relationships. There are things that you can't buy from what Juwan Howard will bring to this program.

“High school, college and pro, he's the best guy … when it comes to relationships and the past here at the University of Michigan, Juwan Howard fits the bill.”

There have been some reservations about Howard given he’s never been a head coach before, though he has been a highly respected NBA assistant for the last several years. King pointed out that Beilein’s ascent was unconventional, too, in that he’d never been an assistant coach, always a head coach from day one.



