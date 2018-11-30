Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear! Trey Burke continues to elevate his game in New York, in a big way. Burke’s huge, late triple helped New York beat the Boston Celtics Nov. 23, part of a week in which he averaged 25.7 points per game. He finished with 29 points and 11 assists against the Celtics.

Ice in his VEINS. pic.twitter.com/sGG66hypN7 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 22, 2018

“I shot it confidently, a shot I work on every day. And it dropped,” Burke told reporters after the game. “[Being passive] is not who I am as a player. I don’t think I can do this team much service if I’m passive.” Head coach David Fizdale gave Burke the credit for helping end a six-game losing streak. “Really, it was Trey,” Fizdale said. “It was one key. It was Trey. He really carried us home.” Also in New York, Brooklyn’s Caris LeVert continues rehab on his dislocated foot suffered Nov. 12 at Minnesota. It was gruesome and many assumed it was broken, but he’ll be back this season. "The pain level felt like a regular sprain, and I knew I kind of fell on the side of my ankle," LeVert said, talking to reporters at the Nets' facility in Brooklyn recently. "And obviously, when I looked at it, I was like, 'Wow, that's messed up." He was wheeled off the court and taken to the back of the arena, where medical staff reportedly popped his foot back into place. The AP reported he was taken to a hospital for further tests that night. No further major damage was discovered and he flew home with the Nets that night. "Obviously, I'm very blessed, because it could have been a lot worse," LeVert said. How Burke, LeVert and other former Wolverines have fared recently ... Trey Burke (Played at U-M from 2011-13): Averaging 12.7 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game for 7-16 New York ... Shooting 42.4 percent from the floor and 36.1 from long range in 21.7 minutes per game (20 games played) ... Had consecutive games of 24, 31, 19 and 29 points from Nov. 16 to 21 … Notched 15 points, three rebounds and three assists in a 103-98 win at Memphis Nov. 25.

Jamal Crawford, SF, Phoenix Suns: Averaging 6.2 points, 2.2 assists per game for 4-17 Phoenix, shooting 40.2 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from long range in 14.5 minutes per game (19 games) … Scored a season high 16 points in a 124-116 loss at Chicago Nov. 21 … Notched 12 points and five assists in a 118-107 loss at Detroit Nov. 25, knocking down three of four triples … He hit the game winning jumper and scored 11 in a 116-114 win Nov. 23.

Tim Hardaway Jr., SF, New York Knicks: Averaging 22.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for 7-16 New York, shooting 47.5 percent from the floor and 31.1 percent from three-point range … Scored 22 points on 6-of-16 shooting in a 103-98 win at Memphis Nov. 25 … Put up 32 in back-to-back games Nov. 18 and 20, losses at Orlando and to Portland … Has six games over 30 points this year.

Caris LeVert, SG, Brooklyn Nets: Averaging 18.4 points, 3.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game for the 8-14 Nets, shooting 43.1 percent from the floor and 33.7 percent from three-point range in 52 games … Hasn't played since Nov. 12, when he suffered a dislocated foot after scoring 10 points in the first half against Minnesota … Notched three games of 20 or more points from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, including 29 in 30 minutes of a loss to Houston Nov. 2. Highlights of his early season success …

Duncan Robinson, SG, Miami Heat: Averaging 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game for 7-13 Miami … Has played in four games this year and is shooting 33.3 percent from the field and long range in 7.3 minutes per game … Has been back and forth between Miami and Sioux Falls of the G-League, where he put up 29 in a game earlier this year:

Glenn Robinson III, SF, Detroit Pistons: Has moved into the starting lineup in Detroit for the 11-7 Pistons … Averaging 6.0 points and 1. 5 rebounds per game … Scored 10 points in 13 minutes of a 116-111 win over Houston Nov. 23 … Shooting 46.1 percent from the floor in 17 games played. Nik Stauskas, SG, Portland TrailBlazers: Averaging 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game for the 13-8 Blazers … Shooting 43.2 percent from the floor, 40.8 from three-point range … Notched 18 points in 19 minutes of a 115-112 win over Orlando Nov. 28, his best game since scoring 24 in the opener with the L.A. Lakers.

Moritz Wagner, PF, Los Angeles Lakers: Slowed by injury and has only played in two games this year … Has yet to score any points in the NBA, spending time in the G-League … Scored 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), added seven assists, three rebounds and a blocked shot in a Wednesday win over the Legends … Averaging 18.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 11 G-League games this season.