Warde Manuel discusses five-year contract extension for Dusty May

Just hours before a crucial Big Ten battle between rivals Michigan and Michigan State at Crisler Center on Friday night, the University of Michigan Athletic Department announced that it had come to an agreement with head basketball coach Dusty May.

The contract agreement, Athletics Director Warde Manuel said after the contest — a game the Spartans won, 75-62 – is for five years.

"This is a great day announcing that Dusty [May] and I have come to terms on an agreement for him to be here for another five years," Manuel said after the game.

Manuel admitted that the result of the game, which was the biggest game of the season, was one they weren't happy with, but that the university is still ecstatic that it was able to sign May to a new contract.

"I am thrilled that Dusty will be with us long term," University of Michigan President Santa Ono said. "I want to thank Warde for his outstanding leadership and for getting this done."

Manuel later revealed that he views this agreement as a completely "new" contract, rather than a contract extension.

"I look at it as a new contract," Manuel said. "Because there are some things in that contract that you strike through — like a signing bonus and stuff like that and moving expenses. ... But it's really a new contract. It's five years."

Manuel recalled a conversation he had with May about a week ago, expressing his elation with May and the way Michigan's season has gone.



"I said, 'First of all, it's been a great season. I'm proud of you. You've accomplished far more than I ever thought you would at this point in your tenure here.' But what made me mad is that we started to talk about this before they went to Indiana and all that started. So, I want to assure you all that this has nothing to do with a reaction to that. This has to do with a decision, talking to President Ono. ... This is what we wanted to do. It's a great day, but I want to assure people that his has nothing to do with that."

What is it that Manuel likes most about May and his first season in Ann Arbor?

"Everything!" Manuel quipped. "He's everything that he talked about wanting to be for this team, his players, this community, the connection to our donors, the connection to the President, fans, students — everything that he's done with the program, and then you look at the development of the team and the way they gel together."

Even after the tough loss, May gave his thoughts on the extension.

"This was the intent all along. Our focus was on winning the game, and that's why you have other people dealing with things like this. And credit our administration and the people that helped me for working through the details. ... Very, very grateful to be able to continue building on the foundation that we've laid this year, and continue to lay."