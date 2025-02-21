Michigan basketball's six-game winning streak came to an end on Friday night at Crisler Center, as the Wolverines dropped a critical rivalry game to the Michigan State Spartans by a score of 75-62.

Michigan State got out to a quick start. The Spartans, led by Jase Richardson in the early minutes of the game, established a seven-point lead, 13-6, just under six minutes into the game.

Although Michigan started out cold from the field, the Wolverines put together a run of their own in response to Michigan State's game-opening burst.

Trailing 16-8 with 12:53 to go in the first half, Michigan went on a 15-0 run, grabbing a 23-16 advantage over the Spartans. Danny Wolf was particularly fantastic during the 15-point swing, knocking down a 3-pointer and dishing a fabulous behind-the-back pass to Roddy Gayle Jr., which resulted in the loudest moment from the Michigan fans at Crisler Center this season.

The Wolverines continued to stretch their lead, and they led by as many as eight points on two different occasions late in the first half, but a small run from Michigan State cut the Michigan lead to four at halftime.

To open the second half, Michigan State threw the first punch, quickly taking a 40-38 lead over the Wolverines. Michigan began the second half cold from the field yet again, but a pair of Vlad Goldin floaters in the paint sent Michigan back in to the lead by the under-16 media timeout.

But before the game reached the under-12 media timeout, Michigan State went on a 6-0 run over 2:12, which forced Michigan head coach Dusty May to call a timeout.

Not much else went right for the Wolverines from that point on, though. Michigan State's Tre Holloman got hot from beyond the arc, and the Spartans extended their lead to double digits by the under-8 media timeout.

Michigan did go on a run of its own to cut the MSU lead down to three, but Michigan State quickly struck back and regained a two-possession lead.

But from that point on, the Spartans' depth took over, and Michigan was left with no answers toward the end of the game. Goldin's layup to make the score 62-59 was as close at the game would get in the second half.

Michigan State won the game, 75-62, handing Michigan its first loss in nearly a month. Not only is it just one loss, it was a massive one in determining the conference's regular-season Big Ten champion.

The Spartans now hold the edge in the standings, with a half-game lead over the Wolverines. The rivals will face off next in East Lansing on Sunday, March 9 at Noon.