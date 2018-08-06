Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Cole Bajema’s Impact, More
Michigan head coach John Beilein landed his second pledge from the 2019 class in Cole Bajema. Here’s how he fits …
First things first, a look at the scholarship charts:
2018-19
1: Charles Matthews, 6-6 Jr.* SF
2: Jon Teske, 6-11 Jr. C
3: Xavier Simpson, 5-11 Jr. PG
4: Austin Davis, 6-10 So.* C
5: Jordan Poole, 6-3 So. SG
6: Eli Brooks, 6-1 So. PG/SG
7: Isaiah Livers, 6-8 So. PF
8: David DeJulius, 6-0 Fr. PG
9: Brandon Johns, 6-8 Fr. PF
10: Ignas Brazdeikis, 6-7 Fr. SF
11: Colin Castleton, 6-11 Fr. C
12: Adrien Nunez, 6-5 Fr. SG
13: Open
2019-20
1: Charles Matthews, 6-6 5th-Sr. SF
2: Jon Teske, 6-11 Sr. C
3: Xavier Simpson, 5-11 Sr. PG
4: Austin Davis, 6-10 Jr.* C
5: Jordan Poole, 6-3 Jr. SG
6: Eli Brooks, 6-1 Jr. PG/SG
7: Isaiah Livers, 6-8 Jr. PF
8: David DeJulius, 6-0 So. PG
9: Brandon Johns, 6-8 So. PF
10: Ignas Brazdeikis, 6-7 So. SF
11: Colin Castleton, 6-11 So. C
12: Adrien Nunez, 6-5 So. SG
13: Jalen Wilson, 6-6 Fr. SF
14: Cole Bajema, 6-7 Fr. SG
* redshirt
Michigan is one over the 13 allotment with Bajema’s pledge … that will very likely be rectified by Matthews’ entry into the NBA Draft. He almost left this year, and this will almost undoubtedly be his last season in a Michigan uniform.
