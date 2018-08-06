Michigan head coach John Beilein landed his second pledge from the 2019 class in Cole Bajema. Here’s how he fits …



First things first, a look at the scholarship charts:

2018-19

1: Charles Matthews, 6-6 Jr.* SF

2: Jon Teske, 6-11 Jr. C

3: Xavier Simpson, 5-11 Jr. PG

4: Austin Davis, 6-10 So.* C

5: Jordan Poole, 6-3 So. SG

6: Eli Brooks, 6-1 So. PG/SG

7: Isaiah Livers, 6-8 So. PF

8: David DeJulius, 6-0 Fr. PG

9: Brandon Johns, 6-8 Fr. PF

10: Ignas Brazdeikis, 6-7 Fr. SF

11: Colin Castleton, 6-11 Fr. C

12: Adrien Nunez, 6-5 Fr. SG

13: Open

2019-20

1: Charles Matthews, 6-6 5th-Sr. SF

2: Jon Teske, 6-11 Sr. C

3: Xavier Simpson, 5-11 Sr. PG

4: Austin Davis, 6-10 Jr.* C

5: Jordan Poole, 6-3 Jr. SG

6: Eli Brooks, 6-1 Jr. PG/SG

7: Isaiah Livers, 6-8 Jr. PF

8: David DeJulius, 6-0 So. PG

9: Brandon Johns, 6-8 So. PF

10: Ignas Brazdeikis, 6-7 So. SF

11: Colin Castleton, 6-11 So. C

12: Adrien Nunez, 6-5 So. SG

13: Jalen Wilson, 6-6 Fr. SF

14: Cole Bajema, 6-7 Fr. SG

* redshirt

Michigan is one over the 13 allotment with Bajema’s pledge … that will very likely be rectified by Matthews’ entry into the NBA Draft. He almost left this year, and this will almost undoubtedly be his last season in a Michigan uniform.



