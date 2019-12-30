News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-30 20:25:56 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball Recruiting ITF EXTRA - Terrance Williams Talks Visit

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan hosted a major visitor when Terrance Williams took an official this weekend. Here's the latest ...

Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card. Follow instructions below.
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card. Follow instructions below.
Terrance Williams was committed to Georgetown but de-committed this month.
Terrance Williams was committed to Georgetown but de-committed this month. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

ITF EXTRA: TERRANCE WILLIAMS TALKS MICHIGAN VISIT

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}