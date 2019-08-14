St. Louis, Northern Illinois and Dayton offered Howard in July, and he recently received an offer from Brown. He started hearing from Harvard, VCU, Georgetown, George Mason, Yale and others after his 17-point, 8-rebound showing in his last game at the Nike Peach Jam in South Carolina, but he wasn't entirely sure his father had offered yet.

Jace Howard, son of Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard, was pretty sure he had an offer as of last month. He had it confirmed this week on a trip to Ann Arbor to visit his father.

“I think he did [offer],” Jace Howard said of his father July 19, laughing. “It wasn’t like official, but he implied it and says something whenever other schools are coming for me."

He was wide open in July, but the Michigan offer will very likely give him something to think about. Howard is also good friends with five-star guard Nimari Burnett of Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep, and while he'd love to play with him in college, he doesn't exactly recruit him or anyone else.

"I met him at first at my dad’s basketball camp a while ago, and we stay in contact," he said. "I'm always open to when players ask me questions. I'm going to give them a full, honest answer. I feel like it's going to help recruiting for him because I'm going to give a full, honest answer and it's always a good outcome. I try to give the best insight if they come to me with a question.

"But a lot of people assume. Coaches I talk to, usually the first question is would you consider us now that your dad is head coach at Michigan? I explain that yeah, I'm still listening and 100 percent open."

But he's proud to be his father's son and understands that U-M is a great option for him and his younger brother, Jett, a future five-star who is "getting tougher and tougher to beat, though I've won the last two," he said.

Watch for more on this development in the days to come.