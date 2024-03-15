With Juwan Howard officially out as Head Coach for Michigan Basketball, attention turns to players' and recruits' reactions.

2024 signee Durral Brooks was recently named Mr. Basketball for the state of Michigan. His Catholic Central team in Grand Rapids, MI was eliminated in the Division II State Quarterfinal.

In comments shared with WZZM TV's Mark Skol, Brooks shared his quick thoughts on Howard's dismissal and what he will do next.