Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball signee Durral Brooks "waiting" on next Head Coach

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

With Juwan Howard officially out as Head Coach for Michigan Basketball, attention turns to players' and recruits' reactions.

2024 signee Durral Brooks was recently named Mr. Basketball for the state of Michigan. His Catholic Central team in Grand Rapids, MI was eliminated in the Division II State Quarterfinal.

In comments shared with WZZM TV's Mark Skol, Brooks shared his quick thoughts on Howard's dismissal and what he will do next.

Advertisement
“I’m sorry to hear that Coach Howard won’t be back. I really enjoyed getting to know him, his family, and all his coaches on staff. At the moment I’ll be waiting to hear who the next Coach is and go from there.”
— Durral Brooks

Brooks committed to Howard and Michigan in May 2023 and signed in November 2023.

Brooks is one of two point guards committed to the 2024 class with Christian Anderson. Khani Rooths is also in the class but has not yet signed.

Michigan and Athletic Director Warde Manuel are now beginning the search for its next head coach, and players like Brooks will wait for that result.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement