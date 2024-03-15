Michigan Basketball signee Durral Brooks "waiting" on next Head Coach
With Juwan Howard officially out as Head Coach for Michigan Basketball, attention turns to players' and recruits' reactions.
2024 signee Durral Brooks was recently named Mr. Basketball for the state of Michigan. His Catholic Central team in Grand Rapids, MI was eliminated in the Division II State Quarterfinal.
In comments shared with WZZM TV's Mark Skol, Brooks shared his quick thoughts on Howard's dismissal and what he will do next.
Brooks committed to Howard and Michigan in May 2023 and signed in November 2023.
Brooks is one of two point guards committed to the 2024 class with Christian Anderson. Khani Rooths is also in the class but has not yet signed.
Michigan and Athletic Director Warde Manuel are now beginning the search for its next head coach, and players like Brooks will wait for that result.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram