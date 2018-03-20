East Lansing (Mich.) High four-star Michigan signee Brandon Johns' high school career came to an end Tuesday night, when his Trojan squad fell to West Ottawa in the Class A quarterfinals, 58-55.

The future Wolverine posted 19 points, five rebounds and three assists, but it wasn't enough for his team to advance to Friday's state semifinals at the Breslin Center.

His coach, Kevin Mayes, discussed several topics afterward, including how proud he is of Johns and the rest of the team, and how tough it is to fall just short of a state championship.

Johns, meanwhile, was too distraught to speak with the media after the contest.