Everything Sherrone Moore said during spring practice press conference

Rod Moore Rehab

Yeah, not yet, but he's recovering well and I'm looking forward to him doing it too. We'll see (if he practices in the spring). Yeah, we'll see if he does.

Offensive Line Rotation

Yeah, I mean, day three, so there's no, I mean, it's constant, just rotating guys in. I feel like they're competing at a high level. I feel like the D-line is challenging them at the high level. The D-line is going to be really deep, really good, but it's day three. It was the first day in pads on Saturday and the second day in pads tomorrow, so we'll see where it goes.

Evan Link at Left Tackle

Yeah, work at left, work at right, so it's just, you know, it'll be a wait-and-see game because it's just so early in the progress, but I feel good.

Bryce Underwood and Enrolling Early

Yeah, I mean, I think just early enrollees in general, it's a great thing for the game and for those players to be able to come in and, you know, not only just for football, for school, be able to handle school, be able to maneuver in school and know where your classes are, but for him and all the quarterbacks, it's been good, adjusting to things and doing things a little bit different, but he's done well. He works his tail off. He's in here late, in here early, and, you know, those guys have really worked hard to compete at that position.

Splitting Reps at Quarterback

We're just, I mean, they're all practicing. They're all going. So everybody gets reps with the ones. Everybody gets reps with the twos. Everybody gets reps with the threes. And at the end of the day, basically all the reps are pretty balanced, so there's no, we'll figure out who the starter is when we feel like we've gotten to that point. But, yeah, day three, again, guys have been making plays, so it's just been everybody gets even reps throughout practice.

TJ Guy and Derrick Moore Returning

Huge for the experience piece, huge from a talent standpoint, but from a leadership standpoint, and especially TJ. Both of those guys have grown so much as leaders, not just physically but vocally. I think that's a big piece to it. You want -- everybody says you lead by example. Well, yeah, you've got to lead by example, but sometimes you've got to say something. And he's definitely taken that next step in being one of those guys to be a force on the field and off the field in a positive way, so very proud of them. And it was important that we got both those guys back. I think they'll be a dynamic duo in college football next year, along with Dom Nichols and Cam Brandt. Those guys have showed up just as much as they have. I feel like we've got four guys on the edge that are going to be pretty good.

TJ Guys as a Leader

Yeah, I felt like he's kind of taken that next step. And he mentioned to me about that number, and then he was kind of held back on it. He didn't want it. I was like, dude, you've earned it. You've earned that right. What he's done off the field, changing his body, the leadership he's taken, I felt like he deserved that. So, yeah, I definitely thought that was a big part of it.

Jaishawn Barham's Role

I mean, I just want to see him on the field because he's a really good football player, and he's so much more comfortable being just in the Michigan helmet and being a part of the Wolverine and being a part of our family. And you can see it in how he approaches the game, how he studies the game, how he handles being around his teammates. So he'll be in multiple spots and doing different things throughout the year, but excited about his progress too and where he's been.

Wide Receivers Growth and Potential

Yeah, I feel like that group is really -- obviously grown in size. That was an emphasis for me. I wanted big receivers, and with him and Donaven McCulley and bringing in Jacob Washington, even Andrew Marsh. He's not a small guy. He's a long-limbed guy. I felt like we'd bring in really good size in that group to help us be more explosive in the passing game, and that's what I wanted. And those guys have made plays, and it's been fun to watch, and it's been great for our defense and great for the DBs to go with guys that are bigger because, as we know, in the games that matter, you're going to have to play really big dudes that can go get the football up in the air. So it's been awesome. It's been very encouraging to watch them all.

Shamari Earls Impressing Early

Yeah, you can definitely see it, especially being that size and that long. For a true freshman, he's definitely flashed and made the plays you would think he would. I just reserve reservation to say anything else until we tackle and we really play football because the first two days you're in helmets and spiders, so it's tag off. And then Saturday it was thud, so it's good football, but we want to hit and tackle and see what we're really all about.

Adding Justice Haynes

Yeah, you see him as a guy that's another leader on the team. The dude only eats one ingredient foods. That's why he looks like a statue. He takes care of his body in every way. He's a leader off the field with how he approaches academics and his social life and everything. On the field, he has that mentality about him. You can see his experience and him playing in big game before and understanding the game and understanding the moment and understanding how to prepare. He brings that to that room and to the offense and to the team. It's been great to have him around.

Mikey Keene Addition

Yeah, I think the first thing we saw was when we played against him. I remember watching him in the summer. I said, damn, this kid's pretty good. We've got to deal with this dude game one. He's making all these throws. He's experienced. I did a study of all the guys that the most snaps guys played, and he's played the most snaps in college football on our team, over 2,000-something snaps. A guy that's played a lot of football, understands the moments, understands the big moments, understands what it takes to be really good. He's been a great addition for our football program.

Keene vs Underwood

Obviously, size is a little different. But talk about a guy that knows the game, extremely intelligent, wants to be a coach after he gets done playing. So the experience piece is the biggest piece there.

When to Name Starting Quarterback

Yeah, I mean, it's a feeling. You know that the guy that's making the most plays, that has the command of the offense and command of the team, because it can't just be the offense. It's got to be both sides of the ball. So we'll know whenever that happens, not in a rush to make that decision. So it's been a great competition so far. But it's been awesome to watch those guys. They just – I mean, they're so together. You know, it's a room that's really together and that understands it and support each other, which is really cool to see.

Rayshaun Benny Stepping Up

Yeah, Rayshaun's done an outstanding job. Really great offseason. Looks great. Ironically, changed his number to Mason's old number, but that was his high school number. So he came up to me, and it's funny with these numbers. Sometimes guys want to change it. But there's some personal relationship with him. With him being a senior, being an older guy, I was like, yeah, absolutely, we can do that. But he's done really well. Tre and Damon have been awesome. They've just assimilated into the culture. They put their head down and work. They've been great. Been a very seamless transition for both of them and done a really good job in the first three practices.

Year 2 as Head Coach

I mean, one, you feel like when you go through a whole year, the trials, the tribulations of things that you've got to go through the season help you and kind of propel you to what the spring hits. So you don't know what you don't know until you get into the seat. This time last spring it was, what, a month to be in the head coach of Michigan. So I was playing in the spring, and as you know, it happened. And then you play in the spring, you go into this portal window, and you go into the summer, and you think you have a plan, but you think that's how you should do it. But maybe there's something you should change. And now there's a good handle on what I want to do and how I want to do it and how I want this team to run and be aligned and feel really good about where we're at as a program and as a team and just going to keep working every day to get better.

Process as Head Coach in Year 1

I mean, every day I was just trying to get better. That's really all it was. And I don't think you have time to feel much out in the situation here, especially being at Michigan. So I was just going to put my head down and work as much as possible, and that's all I did.

Chip Lindsey and the Players

Yeah, I mean, it's been awesome. Chip's been an absolute pleasure to be with, be around. He's super funny. The players love his accent, by the way, which is just an added addition to it. But a super smart football mind, a guy that understands the game. He's done it different ways. He's been in different positions. It really helps me that he's been a head coach in high school and in college and been a coordinator. So there's a lot less things that I feel like I have to be in the room for, be around. He's just done a really good job with the command of everything. He knows what he wants. He knows what we should be collaborative about and knows what he thinks we should do this way or do that way and collaborate about different things. So it's been an awesome experience.

Spring Practices Impacting Recruiting

Yeah, it's huge. Getting recruits here to see how our coaches teach, what practice looks like, the intensity of practice, and just being around this building and being around this university is the most important thing. So we can go out on the road and see kids, but them coming here to Ann Arbor and feeling the program, seeing the program, seeing our players, seeing the interaction between player to player, player to coach, those are the things that really make the difference in recruiting.

Jordan Marshall and Ben Hall

Yeah, they've been awesome. It's an awesome room. It's a competitive room. Again, they're together just like the quarterbacks, just like every other room. Everybody competes, but they all align together. So they've been great. Jordan's just kind of picked off where he left off in the bowl game. Again, we haven't had tackling yet, but he's been great. Ben's continued to climb and do the same thing. So I feel good about those guys. And then the young guys, Micah Ka'apana is doing well. Bryson Kuzdzal is doing well. Donovan Johnson, same thing. So all those guys are putting themselves in a position to be in a good place, and we're just excited about where they're going.

On the Quarterback Battle

I mean, yes and no, because they're always competing. So they know that they're always being evaluated, and there's things that they've got to make sure that they can't repetitively make mistakes in a practice because that's going to hinder them in the competition overall. So I feel like those guys are competing at a high level, but they're still collaborative at the same time.

Dominic Zvada Returning

Awesome. It was great. He hit like a 60-yarder the other day and just walked off like nothing happened. So it was great. Love him, love the kid. He's put on like 10 pounds of muscle -- for a kicker, that probably doesn't mean much, but to him he feels good. So he came in the other day with like a reversed Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant jersey. I was like, dude, you're the only kicker in the country that can wear that with that much swag. It was beautiful. So he's been great.

New Offense or Tweaks to Old Offense

It feels like we're just progressing and just trying to get better at football. Every day there's things that we've done, there's things that we haven't done, so it's a mix. But I feel good about where the guys are. I feel like we're going to be explosive in the run and pass, but we'll see how it all looks when it gets to fall.

Chip Lindsey Being Adaptive

Yeah, that was the No. 1 reason. You coach Drake Maye, who throws for 3,000 yards, and then you have a 1,500-yard rusher. It's like you can adapt to your best players regardless, and then he's coached in high school, he's been head coach in college. All those things were huge for me and very important to bring in somebody like that, and then somebody that also is just thinking like we think, team over me, and have that mentality of it's not really about me or what I want or what I've done, it's about us. And when he continued to say that and say how much he wanted to be at Michigan, that kind of stamped it and put a stamp on what I want to hear as a coordinator.

Spring Game at Michigan

No. No, we're playing it. Just because, I mean, one, it's a great opportunity for our players and our fans to be out there and see just the team in general. We're not going to run every single play and do every single thing, but it's a great opportunity, and especially for guys that might not get the chance to play on the Big House on Saturdays as much as others. So it's a great opportunity for us, and everybody talks about the portal and all that, and we all know that regardless. You have to have a great relationship with your players regardless, and that's what we're going to do.

Linebacker Depth

Yeah, I mean, Ernest and Jaishawn have been great. They just kind of picked up where they left off and been even better. It's been really good to see them. Jimmy Rolder is playing both spots. He's been awesome. He's been great. Jaydon Hood, Cole Sullivan, he's gotten bigger, gotten stronger, continues to get better. And Nate Owusu is another guy that stands out with Chase Taylor, freshmen. It's a deep group, and it's a fun group to watch, all athletic, all big, all long, and I feel like we've got a chance to be really great in that group.

Getting the Roster to 105

Yeah, I mean, I think it's naturally going to cut down your roster in certain ways, and we'll be prepared for that. But right now, we're just working with the team we have, and we'll make those decisions as the spring goes. But all the rules aren't finalized yet, so we've got to get a finalized rule on what and when and how and all those things. So that's going to be part of the situation and discussions when we have those.

Stress on Head Coach with Potential Roster Cuts

No, I try not to think about that stuff. It's there, and we're playing for it, but I'm not going to dwell on it because I can't control it.

Punter Options

So Hudson right now, Hollenbeck, has been a starter punter, and he's been doing really well. Picked up from the bowl game, and I think he did really well. Next we've got him, we've got Stuart Blake's a walk-on, and Marlin Klein's still been punting. He actually can punt really well. But, that's always an option in the portal to see what we do.

Watching Michigan Basketball

Yes, absolutely. I got to go to practice, go watch Dusty practice and the players practice, and was super excited. It was coming off of, I think, the Michigan State game. No, it was later. It was the Maryland game, because I remember the big Queen kid that hit that game winner last night. But super excited for Dusty and the program and what they've done. It just tells you the heart, and really I talk to them about, like, you know, just because you're in this situation now doesn't mean that's how you finish. It's all about how you finish. That's what people are going to remember. So put your head down and work, and obviously they've done a heck of a job. I'm really proud of the team and rooting for them to go all the way.

Want to See Michigan vs Michigan State in the Elite Eight

Oh, yeah. We got to get it. So excited, but excited for Dusty and the program and the team.