Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-17 23:45:17 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball Video: Jordan Poole Buzzer-Beater Sends U-M To Sweet 16

Andrew Vailliencourt • TheWolverine.com
@AndrewVcourt
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

K7jiqhpqsw0zldn0ywij
Michigan freshman guard Jordan Poole scored eight points against Houston, including the game winning three.
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Michigan freshman guard Jordan Poole drained a three-pointer as time expired to send the Wolverines to the Sweet 16.

U-M beat Houston 64-63. Watch the full video below.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}