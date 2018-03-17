U-M beat Houston 64-63. Watch the full video below.

Michigan freshman guard Jordan Poole drained a three-pointer as time expired to send the Wolverines to the Sweet 16.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.

• Like us on Facebook