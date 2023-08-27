Michigan commits Jordan Marshall, Jadyn Davis off to hot starts in 2023
Two of Michigan's top offensive commits in the 2023 class have hit the ground running in their respective high school seasons.
Four-star quarterback Jadyn Davis and four-star running back Jordan Marshall are men on a mission as both have delivered some eye-opening stats during the first two weeks of the season.
Let's take a look at how both players fared.
Jadyn Davis
Davis has heard the naysayers about his performances in camp this summer and thrown it right back in their faces with an insane first two weeks of the season, leading Providence Day to a 2-0 start.
In two starts, Davis has thrown for 749 yards, 8 touchdowns with zero turnovers on the year.
During Friday's 47-7 win, Davis completed 16 of 19 passes, for an 84% completion percentage. His longest pass of the night went for 77 yards.
Jordan Marshall
With Archbishop Moeller off to a 1-1 start to the year, Marshall has been very efficient on the ground regardless of what the record reflects.
In both games this season, Marshall has scored a 70-yard touchdown and has 228 yards and four touchdowns to begin the year.
In Friday's 57-0 win, Marshall had an efficient 102 yards and one touchdown on fou r carries.
---
