Two of Michigan's top offensive commits in the 2023 class have hit the ground running in their respective high school seasons. Four-star quarterback Jadyn Davis and four-star running back Jordan Marshall are men on a mission as both have delivered some eye-opening stats during the first two weeks of the season. Let's take a look at how both players fared.

Jadyn Davis

Davis has heard the naysayers about his performances in camp this summer and thrown it right back in their faces with an insane first two weeks of the season, leading Providence Day to a 2-0 start. In two starts, Davis has thrown for 749 yards, 8 touchdowns with zero turnovers on the year. During Friday's 47-7 win, Davis completed 16 of 19 passes, for an 84% completion percentage. His longest pass of the night went for 77 yards.

Jordan Marshall