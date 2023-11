The College Football Playoff committee released their initial rankings for the 2023 playoff. The CFP committee unsurprisingly went off schedule from the AP and Coaches poll, naming Ohio State the number 1 team in the country. Michigan landed at #3.

Ohio State has two AP Top 10 victories against Notre Dame and Penn State. The committee favors resumes over nearly everything, especially in early rankings.

Many games are left to be played, including The Game between Ohio State and Michigan. Michigan will also face Penn State next weekend.